Daddy Showkey is the latest Nigerian entertainer to confess to considering politics.

Speaking on Rubbin Minds, a programme on Channels TV, he said he would do it for Ajegunle, his birthplace and neighbourhood.





The ‘Fire Fire’ singer has, in the past, solicited government support for Ajegunle, a popular slum in Lagos.





“One day…yes now in my house. I’m not doing it because of the intention that I want to run for politics but right now with the situation that I am seeing in my neighbourhood because Ajegunle is the most important place for me, maybe I might consider,” he told Ebuka.





“That area is like the come and use us for the campaigning when it comes to development they neglect us. That’s why I’m critical about what is going on in Lagos state today.