Nigerian gay activist, Kenny Badmus, says the hypocrisy about homosexuality in Nigeria is alarming as the people who condemn it openly are into it secretly.

Badmus in an interview with the Punch revealed that he had once slept with a Nigerian senator and equally had sexual relationship with pastors.





He urged Nigerians still hiding their sexuality to come out and stop being hypocrites.





He said: “The elephant in the room is denial. We pretend these things are not here. We blame it on the devil or white people. I once slept with a Nigerian Senator, and I’m not surprised he will be the first to put his hands up voting in favour of the same-sex marriage prohibition act.





“While in Nigeria, I had sex with church ministers who would come in the open to preach against homosexuality as though it was the reason why Nigeria never had constant electricity. The hypocrisy is deafening.





“We didn’t learn about same-sex relationships from western countries. Some of my first same-sex encounters were mostly with people who didn’t speak English at all or ever set their feet in a Western school environment.





“Gay people are not the only ones who need to come out. We all need to look into our lives and be upfront with ourselves. Am I living my authentic life or am I living it to please families and friends? To come out is to confront shame and limitations to live our most authentic life.”