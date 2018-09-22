A Presidential aspirant and former National Committee Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, has distanced himself from the rumours going round that he has anointed some aspirants for some offices, including the governorship ticket of the party in Kaduna State.

A statement from his spokesman, Mukhtar Sirajo said, “The attention of Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi has been drawn to rumours going round to the effect that he has anointed some aspirants for some offices, including the governorship ticket of the PDP in Kaduna State.





“We wish to make it very clear that the distinguished has not anointed anybody. Senator Makarfi’s only preference is for the party to win all available positions in the forthcoming elections.





“This is the more reason why he still encourages the coming together of all the aspirants with a view to forging a common understanding that will pave way for a smooth and successful campaign for whoever eventually emerges as the party’s candidate.





‘It will be a big boost if they are able to come to an agreement among themselves so that they can save energy and resources to channel towards the general elections.





“Where however they fail to come to an agreement, the Senator believes that the democratic rights of all of them must be respected by the party providing a level playing field for all to participate in a free and fair primaries at which party members will freely take a decision.





“Senator Makarfi wishes all aspirants the best and urges delegates to freely exercise their rights.”