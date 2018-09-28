Mixed reactions have continued to trail the conduct of the Osun rerun election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Isiaka Oyetola, candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), emerged winner of the rerun which was marred by voter harassment and intimidation.
While supporters of Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are crying foul over the poll, it is jubilation galore for those in support of the winner.
Here are some reactions from Nigerians on Twitter.
INEC has spoken. It is official.— bucky (@noir2u) September 28, 2018
Ileri Oluwa tis se.
Oyetola is a goooal! APC have won the match. 😄😄😄#OsunDecides2018#Osunrerun pic.twitter.com/VxRtuYq2lr
In reality the dancing senator won,what was given Oyetola is a stolen mandate but then #ThisisNigeria https://t.co/1ETuhiJo6P— ANWIRI (@esmeraldo99) September 28, 2018
Osun reminds me of the dark days of PDP in Anambra. Politics of anyhow-ness. Guess who is not in power as Governor in Anambra for more than 12 years now? PDP.— Juliet 'Kego (@julietkego) September 28, 2018
One day APC will lose Osun too; when the people really rise up, NO rigging/police will stop them!
Power is transient..
Let's just end this once and for all. I heard the #OsunRerun was the real definition of politics. Who do you think was really won?— _zene (@babalola_ben) September 27, 2018
RT for Adeleke (PDP)
Like for Oyetola (APC) #OsunDecides2018 pic.twitter.com/HOQYelmfHf
I am waiting for Pastor Osibanjo to congratulate oyetola let me see if the Bible is still sacred before him.— PCD Onyemaka (@Pcdspeaks) September 28, 2018
If you thought Osun state would choose Adeleke + Saraki + Wike + a PDP about to explode.— David Atta (@the_davidatta) September 27, 2018
over...
Oyetola + PMB + Tinubu + PYO + A ruling party on the rise.
Then you need to buy a Nokia3310 and forget you were ever on Twitter.
Disqualifying the party involved would have been unfair, they should’ve canceled the election held yesterday and upheld the little integrity— Think Right 9ja (@thinkright9ja) September 28, 2018
Its a very sad day for democracy in our nation, if any election was inconclusive its the rerun @osun state 27/09 after voter intimidation, inability to vote and all other irregularities. Inec and our security agencies should be held culpable, the mandate of people @osun stolen.— Ademola (@Demola0963) September 28, 2018
The stench of Osun election was so strong that even CDD West Africa owned by an APC chieftain could not deodorize it. I warned far back that removing Buhari, even by democratic means, would be an uphill task. Osun is a pointer to the challenge we face in 2019.— Air Raid (@OdogwuOgbete) September 28, 2018
All independent election monitors, both local and international, that are on the ground in Osun have commended INEC for a free and fair process in the election rerun— Ife Adebayo (@IfeAdebayo) September 27, 2018
But the twitter monitors in Abuja, Lagos and the abroad are reporting wide spread violence and irregularities 😴
Oyetola victory in Osun State has once again proved that elections are not won by the propaganda on social media.— North Central Youths Coalition for Buhari (@NorthBuhari) September 28, 2018
PDP should be ashamed condemning the outcome of the Osun Governorship elections yesterday when under their nose impunity was the order of the day. Ekiti 2013 still on my mind.— Kurugh Jeffrey Bem (@BemKruz) September 28, 2018
To be sincere with you APC don't deserve osun state owing salaries for over 2 years from d result you will know people dont want them d vote diff is not up to 500 if argbeshola had done good PDP will not come dis close— Yusuf Abdul Aziz (@kaka_escobar) September 28, 2018
APC did exactly what PDP would have done if PDP was FG.— Francis Adebayo (@RealFAdebayo) September 28, 2018
Do you still think APC is better than PDP?
Day light robbery in Osun and some people are celebrating that .
I dont feel bad for PDP or dancing Senator, i feel bad for Nigeria.
I feel bad for our collective future
APC and Oyetola might break Aregbesola's record of 34months without pay....😒— The Kingmaker🦅 (@SmithVinci) September 28, 2018
So osun people don't expect salary till September 2022.😒😒
Lets just help you guys open a go-fund-me account....so you people cn at least get food to eat once your
10k TraderMoni is finished.. pic.twitter.com/Vh2hilzY15
When PDP used to rig elections violently their supporters mocked and insulted those of us who spoke out against them. Today, APC is unleashing terror in Osun & PDP members are crying. Like Fawehinmi said, "Those who sow the seeds of dictatorship will be consumed by dictatorship."— Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) September 27, 2018
In all, I really really pray Oyetola will right all Aregbe's wrongs. It would really be unfair and disastrous if that system of governance continues. Lastly, APC should speak up against Aregbesola and make sure he does not get any political appointment henceforth under them.— Dr. Abdulquadri (@MCQuadri13) September 28, 2018
INEC declared Osun election inconclusive because of cancelled votes over irregularities. INEC organized a rerun and superintended the worse irregularities but this time, INEC won’t cancel, they would uphold result. Shame!— Jackson Ude (@jacksonpbn) September 27, 2018
The least INEC can do is run with the sham and charade which is #OsunReRun. INEC should cancel that election and schedule a new date or declare Adeleke winner based on Saturday’s election. Here’s US embassy observers condeming the shenanigans of APC and Buhari. PT1 pic.twitter.com/zTSXkvFP31— ThankGod Ukachukwu (@kcnaija) September 27, 2018
Everything was stage managed we are not kids. Who is fooling who? Like I always said @inecnigeria is not credible enough to run 2019 election. I pity Osun people their Suffering continues. Shameless INEC, Shameless @OfficialAPCNg. No peace for the wicked. https://t.co/1DjMsl9tFy— Olayinka Samuel🇳🇬 (@_olayinka) September 28, 2018
INEC failed.— Juliet 'Kego (@julietkego) September 28, 2018
The Police failed.
Until we FIX the structure at the roots, any desperate ruling party would abuse power in the electoral process and beyond.
We need process-driven leaders to build strong institutions.
Your PVC still counts but RESTRUCTURING/ACCOUNTABILITY key
Thee kind of inauguration day dance steps that Osun people have missed by not voting Adeleke.....— David Atta (@the_davidatta) September 27, 2018
They will never know.
Why did they cancel the first election? And all of a sudden Omisore's 4+ billion fraud case is adjourned indefinitely? Haba— Renaissance Man (@OneFolarin) September 28, 2018
I now realise how stupid I was to have expected democratic elections from someone who overthrew a democratically elected President? Can a man give what he does not have? A man who appointed his own niece to head INEC. Is such a person planning credible elections? #RenosDarts— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) September 27, 2018
