ixed reactions have continued to trail the conduct of the Osun rerun election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).





Isiaka Oyetola, candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), emerged winner of the rerun which was marred by voter harassment and intimidation.





While supporters of Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are crying foul over the poll, it is jubilation galore for those in support of the winner.





Here are some reactions from Nigerians on Twitter.





#Osunrerun INEC has spoken. It is official.Ileri Oluwa tis se.Oyetola is a goooal! APC have won the match. 😄😄😄 #OsunDecides2018 September 28, 2018

https://t.co/1ETuhiJo6P In reality the dancing senator won,what was given Oyetola is a stolen mandate but then #ThisisNigeria September 28, 2018

Osun reminds me of the dark days of PDP in Anambra. Politics of anyhow-ness. Guess who is not in power as Governor in Anambra for more than 12 years now? PDP.

One day APC will lose Osun too; when the people really rise up, NO rigging/police will stop them!



RT for Adeleke (PDP)

Let's just end this once and for all. I heard the #OsunRerun was the real definition of politics. Who do you think was really won?RT for Adeleke (PDP)Like for Oyetola (APC) #OsunDecides2018 September 27, 2018

I am waiting for Pastor Osibanjo to congratulate oyetola let me see if the Bible is still sacred before him. — PCD Onyemaka (@Pcdspeaks) September 28, 2018

If you thought Osun state would choose Adeleke + Saraki + Wike + a PDP about to explode.

Oyetola + PMB + Tinubu + PYO + A ruling party on the rise.

Then you need to buy a Nokia3310 and forget you were ever on Twitter. — David Atta (@the_davidatta) September 27, 2018

Disqualifying the party involved would have been unfair, they should’ve canceled the election held yesterday and upheld the little integrity — Think Right 9ja (@thinkright9ja) September 28, 2018

Its a very sad day for democracy in our nation, if any election was inconclusive its the rerun @osun state 27/09 after voter intimidation, inability to vote and all other irregularities. Inec and our security agencies should be held culpable, the mandate of people @osun stolen. September 28, 2018

The stench of Osun election was so strong that even CDD West Africa owned by an APC chieftain could not deodorize it. I warned far back that removing Buhari, even by democratic means, would be an uphill task. Osun is a pointer to the challenge we face in 2019. — Air Raid (@OdogwuOgbete) September 28, 2018

All independent election monitors, both local and international, that are on the ground in Osun have commended INEC for a free and fair process in the election rerun



But the twitter monitors in Abuja, Lagos and the abroad are reporting wide spread violence and irregularities 😴 — Ife Adebayo (@IfeAdebayo) September 27, 2018

Oyetola victory in Osun State has once again proved that elections are not won by the propaganda on social media. — North Central Youths Coalition for Buhari (@NorthBuhari) September 28, 2018

PDP should be ashamed condemning the outcome of the Osun Governorship elections yesterday when under their nose impunity was the order of the day. Ekiti 2013 still on my mind. — Kurugh Jeffrey Bem (@BemKruz) September 28, 2018

To be sincere with you APC don't deserve osun state owing salaries for over 2 years from d result you will know people dont want them d vote diff is not up to 500 if argbeshola had done good PDP will not come dis close — Yusuf Abdul Aziz (@kaka_escobar) September 28, 2018

APC did exactly what PDP would have done if PDP was FG.



Do you still think APC is better than PDP?



Day light robbery in Osun and some people are celebrating that .



I dont feel bad for PDP or dancing Senator, i feel bad for Nigeria.

I feel bad for our collective future — Francis Adebayo (@RealFAdebayo) September 28, 2018



So osun people don't expect salary till September 2022.😒😒

So osun people don't expect salary till September 2022.😒😒Lets just help you guys open a go-fund-me account....so you people cn at least get food to eat once your10k TraderMoni is finished.. pic.twitter.com/Vh2hilzY15 September 28, 2018

When PDP used to rig elections violently their supporters mocked and insulted those of us who spoke out against them. Today, APC is unleashing terror in Osun & PDP members are crying. Like Fawehinmi said, "Those who sow the seeds of dictatorship will be consumed by dictatorship." — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) September 27, 2018

In all, I really really pray Oyetola will right all Aregbe's wrongs. It would really be unfair and disastrous if that system of governance continues. Lastly, APC should speak up against Aregbesola and make sure he does not get any political appointment henceforth under them. — Dr. Abdulquadri (@MCQuadri13) September 28, 2018

INEC declared Osun election inconclusive because of cancelled votes over irregularities. INEC organized a rerun and superintended the worse irregularities but this time, INEC won’t cancel, they would uphold result. Shame! — Jackson Ude (@jacksonpbn) September 27, 2018

The least INEC can do is run with the sham and charade which is #OsunReRun . INEC should cancel that election and schedule a new date or declare Adeleke winner based on Saturday’s election. Here’s US embassy observers condeming the shenanigans of APC and Buhari. PT1 pic.twitter.com/zTSXkvFP31 September 27, 2018

Everything was stage managed we are not kids. Who is fooling who? Like I always said @inecnigeria is not credible enough to run 2019 election. I pity Osun people their Suffering continues. Shameless INEC, Shameless @OfficialAPCNg . No peace for the wicked. https://t.co/1DjMsl9tFy September 28, 2018

INEC failed.



The Police failed.



Until we FIX the structure at the roots, any desperate ruling party would abuse power in the electoral process and beyond.



We need process-driven leaders to build strong institutions.



Your PVC still counts but RESTRUCTURING/ACCOUNTABILITY key — Juliet 'Kego (@julietkego) September 28, 2018

Thee kind of inauguration day dance steps that Osun people have missed by not voting Adeleke.....

They will never know. — David Atta (@the_davidatta) September 27, 2018

Why did they cancel the first election? And all of a sudden Omisore's 4+ billion fraud case is adjourned indefinitely? Haba — Renaissance Man (@OneFolarin) September 28, 2018