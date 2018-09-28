 ‘I feel bad for Nigeria’ — Nigerians react as INEC declares Oyetola winner of Osun Governorship election | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
'I feel bad for Nigeria' — Nigerians react as INEC declares Oyetola winner of Osun Governorship election

Mixed reactions have continued to trail the conduct of the Osun rerun election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Isiaka Oyetola, candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), emerged winner of the rerun which was marred by voter harassment and intimidation.

While supporters of Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are crying foul over the poll, it is jubilation galore for those in support of the winner.

