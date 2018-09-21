Tottenham Hotspur manager, Mauricio Pochettino, has admitted he could get sacked next week, after confessing his players have been left “traumatised” by their disastrous run.”Pochettino is stuck in the middle of the worst run of his four-year reign, after losing three games on the bounce.He faces a tricky trip to Brighton on Saturday, followed by a Carabao Cup tie with Watford who they lost to in the league 11 days ago.Pochettino told the Mirror UK: “I am going to stick with the club, I am not going to criticise the club. All the decisions are our decisions and of course always with the club until the end.“Maybe we are still here in five years or maybe in one week we are not here, but we will always be talking well about the club and helping them to achieve all they want.“The only way we can stop that [criticism] is winning games and if we don’t win, everyone is going to criticise more than now. And you know what is going to happen when we don’t win games — the first responsible is me.“I am so relaxed. In football, something can happen with the situation but I am going to give my best until the end.“It’s true, we concede a lot. It’s something we talk a lot about but sometimes [if] you talk a lot and then it happens again, it’s like you create a trauma.“The way we concede the goals is so painful but it happens in football and we need to be strong. It’s so important to keep our belief. I’m sure we will win games. The group is a little bit anxious, of course, about winning games.”