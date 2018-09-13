 I challenge President Buhari to a public debate – YPP’s Moghalu (VIDEO) | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » I challenge President Buhari to a public debate – YPP’s Moghalu (VIDEO)

12:44 PM 0
A+ A-
Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and Presidential aspirant of the Young Progressives Party, YPP, Kingsley Moghalu has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to a public debate.


Moghalu also said that it is a fraud for the President and All Progressives Congress to ask the Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo to represent Buhari at any debate.






Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top