Moghalu also said that it is a fraud for the President and All Progressives Congress to ask the Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo to represent Buhari at any debate.
I challenge President Buhari to a public debate – YPP’s Moghalu (VIDEO)
Moghalu also said that it is a fraud for the President and All Progressives Congress to ask the Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo to represent Buhari at any debate.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.