Reno Omokri, former New Media Aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has agreed to a challenge by Suleiman Abba, former Inspector-General of Police, for a public debate on events that occurred during the immediate past government.





Abba had while on a visit to the secretariat of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Lagos yesterday vowed to make damning revelations about the Jonathan administration in a public debate if Omokri provoked him.





Recall that Omokri had accused him of spreading falsehood over the reason he was fired as police boss.





However, in a swift reaction, Omokri said on his Facebook page that he was willing to fly to any location outside Nigeria at his own expense to face the ex-Police boss in a debate.





He wrote: “‪Please inform the past Inspector General of Police, Suleman Abba, that I accept his challenge for a debate.





“He should name any location outside Nigeria and I will meet him there at my own expense.