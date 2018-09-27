



Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has urged members of the Peoples Democratic Party to be diplomatic in their reaction to the decision of Senator Iyiola Omisore to support the All Progressives Congress, APC in Thursday’s governorship rerun in Osun State.





Omisore had on Thursday announced his decision to pitch his tent with the APC after consultations with his party members which stirred backlash from some PDP Chieftains.





PDP Chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode on his part described Omisore’s decision as shameful, adding that his decision might deprive Ile-Ife indigenes of producing a Deputy Governor.





But reacting, Omokri urged leaders of PDP not to throw insults at Omisore, but to appeal to him.





The former presidential spokesman, therefore, called on those insulting Omisore to withdraw same.





Omokri tweeted: “Rather than PDP chieftains insulting Omisore for supporting APC, what we should do is appeal to him.





“We must have the power of diplomacy, since we dont have power of incumbency. I urge those who insulted Omisore to apologise and urge him to reconsider.”