Prince Tony Momoh, ex-Minister of Information, on Thursday said former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s opposition will not stop President Muhammadu Buhari from winning the 2019 presidential election.

Momoh said Nigerians, especially those from SouthWest and North will not listen to Obasanjo to vote for any particular candidate during the election.





Momoh recalled that Obasanjo attempted rigging the 2003 governorship election in Kano State in favour of Rabiu Kwankwaso but he was resisted by Buhari who was backing Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau.





“When Obasanjo was president during the 2003 presidential election, we got 12 million votes. Obasanjo wanted results declared for Rabiu Kwankwaso in 2003, but Buhari supported Shekarau. Up till 3am, there was serious fight.





“The Commissioner of Police said ‘Look, we cannot declare this result because they will burn this house’. They have to declare result for the winner, Shekarau.





“As President, the whole country was Obasanjo’s constituency, he won but he couldn’t win his own ward in the South-West.





“So, Obasanjo is a credible fighter but he cannot stop Buhari. He himself knows that clearly. The only person who can stop Buhari is the person who has the votes. Which votes will Obasanjo deliver against Buhari in the North or South-West? Does he have the votes even in his own Egbaland to move against Buhari?





“Obasanjo is now supporting ADC. Let us see how ADC will go far in the election because that will be the decider for Obasanjo. Because of Obasanjo’s influence, ADC should be able to take over from APC and PDP and become the ruling party in Nigeria.





“Very soon, we will know whether Obasanjo is in charge of Nigeria or he is just an actor who has been lucky following where the wind blows” he said.