Controversial On-Air Personality (OAP), Daddy Freeze has cried out over his poor financial status since he began to preach against payment of tithes in churches.





Freeze writing on his Twitter Page said that his campaign against tithe has crumbled his finances and affected his career.





According to him, since his ‘Free The Sheeple’ movement began, he had lost businesses, clients and opportunities.





The staunch ‘church’ critic said, ‘‘From my experience with these people who stop at nothing, if you dare speak out against the lies many of them are telling, you are in for a lot.





”They fought me on every realm. I lost every business client, I used to MC a minimum of 2 and a maximum of 5 events monthly and I used to charge more than a million Naira per event. I haven’t MCed in 2 years.





”They went as far as trying to get me sacked from work so I can be without much of a ‘crown’ and ‘frozen’.