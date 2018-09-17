An All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship aspirant in Lagos State, Jide Sanwo-Olu has declared that God has prepared him to be the next governor of the state.





Sanwo-Olu, who is said to be the preferred candidate of APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu made the declaration on Sunday at Lagos City Hall while speaking at the formal launch of his governorship bid.





He disclosed that God was molding him to become the next governor of Lagos by making it possible to have an understanding of government through series of private and public service responsibilities.





According to Sanwo-Olu, “When I look at my experience in public service,I realised that God has prepared me for this moment. I believe that my contribution to the public service made it possible to be appointed as acting Commissioner for Economic Planning, then Commissioner for Commerce and Industry and later Commissioner for Establishment and Training.





“My public service career has crowned the glorious achievements of my journey to the private sector where I had worked in the financial industry,” he said.





The aspirant noted that he would sustain the great legacies and further reposition the state if elected as governor.





He said, “If elected as the next governor, I shall immediately embark on full restoration of the glory of the state and make the people the cornerstone of government.”





He had earlier declared his readiness to unseat the incumbent governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, a member of the APC.