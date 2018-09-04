Senator Lanre Tejuoso has finally revealed how President Muhammadu Buhari advised him to remain with APC and not quit along with other senators.





The Senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, who made this known to reporters in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, while declaring his intention to re-contest for the seat, maintained that he was still a member of the party.





He declared that he would not leave the APC provided that President Muhammadu Buhari also remained with the party.





He noted that the President’s action and call were a great honour done to him.





The medical doctor – turned politician recalled that President Buhari asked him what he (the Senator) wants him to tell the Senator’s monarch father, Osile of Oke-Ona, Oba Adedapo Tejuoso, who is a close friend of the President, if his son leaves APC.





He disclosed that what happened was just a mere misunderstanding between him and the party at the local level, which, he said, had since been resolved.





“I cannot leave APC. I will only leave if President Buhari leaves. When the incident happened, Mr. President called me and told me he wants me back in the party. What happened is just a misunderstanding in the local and it has been resolved.





“You know Ogun state is known in Nigeria to be the first in most things. It has been established that for democracy to thrive and to catch up with that of the developed nations, direct primaries is the answer and since Ogun state is always the first I am sure my governor will surely support it because he always want the best for the state.





“I am sure he will lead and others will follow and we are going to do direct primaries by God’s grace in Ogun state and I am sure my governor will agree.





“So that everybody in the party can have their say and choose whoever they want. Anybody who offers himself for election let the people agree that you are competent enough. So let everybody vote.





“It shouldn’t be a scenario of where few people will just be gathered somewhere and somebody will then tell them what to do. We want a change and that is what our party is preaching.





“We want direct primaries; we don’t want indirect primaries where some people will owe some people because they are the one who help them achieve the success they have achieved.





“Some of us are beneficiaries in the past but that shouldn’t continue because we have benefitted from such, there must be a change because we can’t leave this for our children,” Tejuoso said.