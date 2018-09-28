



A former governor of Delta State, Emmanuel Uduaghan, has cautioned members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, against abusing themselves in the media.





Uduaghan said he is embarrassed when aggrieved APC members in the state abuse themselves on the pages of newspapers.





He made this disclosure on Thursday at Olomoro, Isoko South Local Government Area of the state.





The senatorial aspirant also called for reconciliation of all factions so that the party can be victorious in the forthcoming elections.





He said: “You know it is not too long I joined APC, but since I joined, I have been trying to do the much I can to help the party. Delta State APC has challenges and we have been trying to resolve them because if we are not united, it will be hard to win elections. It is only a united party that wins elections. No party wins elections amidst crisis.





“Sometimes, I feel very embarrassed when I see our (APC) leaders abusing themselves on the pages of newspapers. It is very bad and it must stop. We (APC) are in the opposition in Delta State and we should not be opposing ourselves. Our efforts should be toward the take-over of government.





“We want to wrestle power from the PDP in the state. We should stop chasing the ant when there is elephant for us to eat. If we work to win the state and federal elections, it is better. We should work hard to win all elections.”