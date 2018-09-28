A member of the House of Representatives representing Irepodun Isin/ Ekiti /Oke Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara State, Ms. Funke Adedoyin, is dead.
It was gathered that she died in a hospital in Abuja on Friday.
It was further learnt that she had undergone treatment abroad for cancer.
A sister to the late lawmaker, Mrs. Omolola Olobayo confirmed the death of her sister when contacted on the telephone by our correspondent.
Olobayo who is a former Chairman of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Kwara and Kogi chapter said her sister died in an Abuja hospital after returning from treatment abroad.
Ms Adedoyin was a daughter of Nigerian industrialist, Samuel Adedoyin.
