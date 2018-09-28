A member of the House of Representatives representing Irepodun Isin/ Ekiti /Oke Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara State, Ms. Funke Adedoyin, is dead.It was gathered that she died in a hospital in Abuja on Friday.It was further learnt that she had undergone treatment abroad for cancer.A sister to the late lawmaker, Mrs. Omolola Olobayo confirmed the death of her sister when contacted on the telephone by our correspondent.Olobayo who is a former Chairman of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Kwara and Kogi chapter said her sister died in an Abuja hospital after returning from treatment abroad.Ms Adedoyin was a daughter of Nigerian industrialist, Samuel Adedoyin.