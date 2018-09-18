Some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Ikeja Federal Constituency, Lagos State, on Monday staged a peaceful protest against the re-election bid of Rep. James Faleke.The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Faleke, member representing Ikeja Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives is positioning himself for re-election in 2019 elections.The federal lawmaker had in 2016 gone to contest the deputy governorship seat in Kogi, his state of origin.The protesters, who chanted different solidarity songs against Faleke, a two-term member of the House of Representatives, said that he had not represented the constituency well.They carried placards with inscriptions such as “Faleke, go back to Kogi, Ikeja say no to you”, “90 Shops in Kogi, Go back to your Kogi”.Others read: “16 years of representing Ikeja with no constituency benefit”, “Dear Tinubu, the People of Ikeja, Ojodu, and Onigbongbo say no to Faleke” among others.One of the leaders of the protesters, Mr Solomon Johnson, said that there were some many capable and vibrant youths, men and women that could represent the constituency.Johnson, a leader in Ikeja APC said that the protest was to tell the leadership of the party that the residents would not support the re-election of Faleke to the House of Representatives.“He has been in power in the last 18 years and we feel he has done enough,” Johnson said.According to him, since the lawmaker has gone to contest Kogi Deputy Governorship Election in 2016, the legislative seat should be given to another individual in person of Mrs Toke Benson.He urged Faleke to concentrate on strengthening APC in Kogi rather than seek re-election by transferring his voter register back to Lagos.“It will be a slap on the people of Ikeja Federal Constituency if Faleke is forced on residents, we have able youths that can represent the constituency and we have found Mrs Toke Benson.“Since the party is interested in promoting women participation, Toke Benson is qualified, she is a lawyer and well known. Enough of impunity. Give us Toke Benson and we will deliver Ikeja for APC,” Johnson said.Another leader of the protesters, Mr Hope James said, “The entire people of Ikeja want a change. The attention of Faleke has been in Kogi. Our people have not been benefiting from that office.”James, one of the APC stalwarts from Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area, alleged that the lawmaker had not been representing the constituency well.The party loyalist alleged that the National Leader of APC, Sen. Bola Tinubu had told the lawmaker to remain in Kogi, saying that Faleke should give chance to another person.Also, Mrs Priscilla Odoh, a former auditor of APC in the LCDA, who noted that the representative had been in office for 18 good years, said that there was a need to allow other people to grow.According to her, the representative has not been carrying people along but only work with a few set of people.Odoh said that she would support the ambition of Mrs Toke Benson, an aspirant for the seat because Benson has listening ears and would carry everyone along.