Binta Sipikin, spokeswoman of Rabiu Kwankwaso, senator representing Kano central, says her principal is not weak.





Sipikin said this in reaction to President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement that defectors are weak and selfish.





On Tuesday, Buhari said those who defected from the APC could not align with the vision of his administration.





Kwankwaso left the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in July, and has since declared his bid to run for the office of the president in 2019.





“The weakest whose sense of expectation do not align with our vision have exited our party,” Buhari had said while receiving expression of interest and nomination forms for the 2019 presidential election from a group which purchased it for him.





“We now have a party of strong and patriotic people who are ready to work for a strong Nigeria.”





But Sipikin tackled Buhari, describing Kwankwaso’s defection as a “patriotic act”.





“He is neither weak nor selfish. His leaving the APC is a patriotic act,” she said.