Chelsea ace, Eden Hazard has predicted that the club can enjoy a ‘big season’ under their new manager, Maurizio Sarri following a strong start to the 2018-19 Premier League campaign.The Belgium international is hopeful that Sarri’s men can maintain their perfect start to the new English top-flight league after beating Bournemouth 2-0 on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.Two late goals from Pedro and Hazard ensured victory for the Blues.Hazard told Chelsea’s official website: “I hope it will be a big season for the team. I know if I play good the team plays good, so I need to be ready for everything.“The season is long and in the Premier League you never know – anything can happen – so we will fight until the end. We have 38 games and we have won four, but we can improve.“When we are winning, the manager always has a magic touch, but we know the Premier League is not easy and one day we will lose. When we lose a game, that’s where we can see if we are a good team.”Chelsea will play Cardiff City in their next EPL fixture at Stamford Bridge.