Officers of the Nigeria police force and some supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) clashed at the party headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.





The protesters besieged the area as former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar submitted his presidential nomination form.





The clash resulted in the officers firing gunshots into the air to disperse the protesters.





A witness said trouble started when some suspected thugs infiltrated the group of his supporters and started causing trouble.





They were said to have attempted to force entry into the premises. This resulted in the intervention of security operatives situation.





