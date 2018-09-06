Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola is determined to keep Leroy Sane at the Etihad with club officials working on a new contract for the German.Sane is yet to start a Premier League match this season and was dropped from City’s squad for the 2-1 win against Newcastle United last weekend.Guardiola has downplayed question marks over the 22-year-old’s attitude although the Spaniard was unhappy with Sane’s attitude throughout pre-season but has seen little improvement in the early weeks of the new Premier League campaign.Nonetheless, the club said Sane is a unique talent and Guardiola doesn’t doubt his long-term future with the club.The German has three more years in his existing contract but City are eager to tie him to a fresh deal.Sane earns around £65,000-a-week and can expect a massive improvement on a new deal at the Etihad.The club have recently handed new long-term deals to both goalkeeper Ederson and striker Gabriel Jesus, despite that both players had a couple of years left in their existing deals.