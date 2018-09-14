A group in support of Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, ‘Ambodemania Movement/Support Worldwide’, on Friday staged a rally in Lagos to celebrate what they called ‘good governance in Lagos’.Mr Olawale Oyeboh, the Founder and President of the group, led hundreds of members in the rally that commenced at Freedom Park, Ojota and terminated at the Lagos State Government House, Ikeja.The rally comes as the governor is contending with two other members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the party’s ticket in the 2019 governorship election in the state.Reports indicated that Ambode was having problems with the national leader of the party, Sen. Bola Tinubu, which may threaten his chances, but the governor has come out to dismiss them, saying the claim is untrue.Oyeboh said at the rally that it was aimed at supporting and celebrating good governance in Lagos.“Ambodemania Movement Support Worldwide is a non-political movement, non-religious, non-partisan and non-governmental movement for the support and celebration of good governance in Lagos.“We don’t do politics. It is because we love Ambode as a person that’s why we called ourselves Ambodemania. A good man deserves better position. He should continue and we will stand by him.“We see Ambode as a unique man; he has the love of the masses at heart. He is not behaving like a politician. Politicians have failed us in Nigeria that is why we members of the public across Lagos State stand by him,” Oyeboh said.He said that the governor had shown that he loves Nigerians and Lagosians, which encouraged members of the group to contribute for the movement.“Ambode has shown us love and we have to support him for the governor to do more. Ambode must continue for good. He will get there again and move forward because the public are more than the politicians.“We mobilised ourselves from far distance because we love a distinct man, a man of honour, a legend and someone that has the love of the masses. I want Nigerians to support this man,” Oyeboh said.According to him, the group is made up of no fewer than 500, 000 professionals, market men and women, who are not politicians, but admirers of Ambode.Mr Tosin Ilesanmi, the group’s coordinator in Ajeromi-Ifelodun said that the rally was a sympathy rally to show that the people were behind Ambode.He urged the ruling party to support continuity of Ambode as governor and beyond.Ilesanmi said that Ambode’s sterling performance in the last three years left no one in doubt of his capability to further change the face of the state, if given another term.Addressing the group at the entrance to Lagos Government House, Mr Benjamin Labinjo, the Special Adviser to Gov. Ambode on Civic Engagement, commended the members, saying that the party would resolve all issues around their concern.The group danced and sang solidarity songs, while also sharing fliers to people to throw their weight behind the governor.