Newcastle's Federico Fernandez brought down Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the edge of the box and Xhaka stepped up to strike a free kick into the top right-hand corner from 30 yards.
A free kick by midfielder Granit Xhaka and a goal by Mesut Ozil gave Arsenal a 2-1 win at Newcastle United despite a stuttering first-half performance on Saturday.
