Governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, Nasir El-rufai and other State Governors of the All Progressives Congress have arrived Abuja.

The APC governors are in Abuja to be screened by the screening committee, ahead of the scheduled primary elections.





The APC had announced that the screening of its aspirants for all positions to be contested both at the state and federal levels will begin on Wednesday, September 19 till 21 .





The gubernatorial and National Assembly aspirants are expected to be screened in Abuja while those seeking election into state Houses of Assembly will be screened in their various states.