This is coming 11 days to the governorship election.In statement on Tuesday, Bola Oyebamiji, Osun state commissioner of finance, said Rauf Aregbesola, governor of the state, directed the payment of the arrears to demonstrate his commitment to his promises.Oyebamiji commended the workers for their perseverance despite the lean finances of Osun.“In line with its agenda and fulfillment of its promise to the state workers regarding prioritisation of their welfare above others, the government of the state of Osun has commenced payment of full salary and arrears in line with available resources,” the statement read.“This decision was taken at the meeting of the fund apportionment committee led by comrade Hassan Sumonu with labour and government representatives in attendance.“In line with labour unions’ demands and current financial position of the state, the government of the State of Osun led by Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has authorised payment of four months salary arrears and 2016 leave bonus to its workers.“Also, Mr Governor has directed that going-forward, workers in the state should be paid their full salary as and when due to demonstrate his commitment to his earlier promises.“With this, government of the state of osun has commenced gradual disbursement of nineteen billion, eight hundred and one million, three hundred and twenty-eight thousand, two hundred and seventy-one naira, twenty-two kobo (19,801,328,271.22) as salaries and other entitlements to its workers.”The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had alleged that there was a secret release of N16 billion Paris Club refund to the state ahead of the election.