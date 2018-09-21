Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has directed the state Public Works Corporation to fix potholes on major and inner roads across the state within the next four weeks.Works and Infrastructure Commissioner Ade Akinsanya said on Friday that the repairs would bring relief and succor to the generality of Lagos residents.Many roads across the state are currently littered with potholes caused by the heavy rains of the last few weeks.Akinsanya, on an inspection visit to the ongoing Pen Cinema bridge at Agege in Lagos metropolis said the recent torrential rainfall forced a suspension of repair works on many roads in the state.The commissioner, however, said that with the rains subsiding, there was need to intensify efforts in completing ongoing repair works and making roads better across the state.“The operation fix the pothole will last for about three to four weeks,” he said.Reviewing ongoing projects in the state, he said that the state government remains committed to the completion of the over 70 projects across the state.He said that the Pen Cinema bridge would be completed by the first quarter next year while the Oshodi/International Airport Road will be delivered by December this year.He said: “Most of the difficult parts of the work are already ongoing. Overall, we are at about 60 per cent completion stage and right now, we have over 70 major projects ongoing but as can be seen, work is ongoing.“Unfortunately, it is difficult to fight nature and rain has not helped and what we are seeing is the result of the heavy downpour for the last few weeks but the work is ongoing and with the cooperation from the contractors, whatever time we have lost, things will be accelerated.“We have a good working relationship with Hi-Tech; they are committed to the project and I can assure the people that by first quarter of next year, this project will be commissioned by God’s grace.”Akinsanya, therefore, appealed to residents and motorists to cooperate by following traffic diversions put in place to ensure the early and smooth completion of the repair works.The commissioner thanked residents for their patience and sued for continued cooperation as the projects progress.“Whatever time we have lost on these projects as a result of the rain, pace will be accelerated,” he said.The commissioner and his team also inspected ongoing Oshodi/International Airport Road project.