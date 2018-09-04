David Umahi, governor of Ebonyi state, has asked the federal government to grant amnesty to public officers holders accused of looting.





NAN quoted Umahi as saying this on Monday when he declared open a training on anti-corruption, ethics and integrity in Abakaliki.





The event was organised for local government officials in the state.





The governor advised the government to negotiate with suspects to enable them surrender at least 70 percent of looted funds or invest the entire loot in the country’s economy.





According to him, granting amnesty to individuals facing corruption charges would enable the government to recover stolen funds.





“Ebonyi is determined to inaugurate an anti-corruption office because corruption remains the bane of Nigeria’s underdevelopment,” Umahi said.





“The federal government should, however, be commended for its visible efforts in the fight against corruption in the country.





“We have so much of the looted funds either trapped in foreign banks, buried at cemeteries or underground and destroyed by termites.”





He said the fear of anti-corruption agencies has forced several treasury looters to hide their loot.





The governor charged the anti-graft agencies to be resolute and firm in the discharge of their duties and resist political manipulation.