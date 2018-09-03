The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has reacted to reports of him defecting from the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Ambode described the report of his planned defection as false.

The Governor’s stance was disclosed on Sunday by President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Ahmad Bashir.





Citing a newspaper report, Bashir quoted Ambode as saying he was not planning to defect.





The report claimed that Ambode was planning to defect from APC to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.





In a tweet, Bashir wrote: “I told Gov. @AkinwunmiAmbode of Lagos State that @LeadersNG and some other media platforms have been spreading fake news that he’s planning to leave the APC, he smiled and said Bashir if they don’t know tell them I am here in Beijing in President @MBuhari’s entourage.”