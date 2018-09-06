A former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, on Thursday demanded the release of the abducted Christian girl, Leah Sharibu.

Leading a protest at Nigeria’s High Commission in London, Omokri encouraged the Federal Government to negotiate the release of Sharibu.





Leah was one of the schoolgirls Boko Haram had few months ago kidnapped in Dapchi, Yobe State.





Following the public outcry that followed the abduction of the students, Boko Haram had released the girls but refused to set Sharibu free over her refusal to renounce Christianity.





However, Omokri, while speaking in London urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to use the kidnap of the Christian girl to score cheap political points.





Omokri said, “President Muhammadu Buhari, you should do everything within your power.





“Don’t try to use that to score political points and then keep her and then maybe release her when it’s time for the elections. Let her go now.”





Omokri berated Boko Haram for the continued detention of Leah, adding that the act is, “anti-Islam and anti-Quran”.





“What you are doing is wrong; it is anti-Islam, anti-Quran. Release Leah Sharibu,” he said.