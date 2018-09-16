About fifty-one people, including a pastor of the Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria (LCCN), have been killed in an attack by suspected herdsmen.It was gathered the incident occurred on Thursday night with villages of Gon, Nzumosu, Bolki, Nyanga, and Bukuto in Numan Local Government Area affected.Residents said the invaders launched the attack from Abbare, a neighbouring community in Taraba State, burning down much of three of the affected villages.In what amounted to double tragedy for the affected communities, a boat conveying some 40 women and children fleeing from the attacks reportedly capsized with unspecified occupants drowned.Adamawa State acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Musa Habibu, confirmed the attacks on five communities.He however couldn’t confirm the casualty figure, saying police operatives deployed to the council were still being expected to report their findings.