It was a flurry of activities, yesterday, at national secretariat of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as aspirants running for various elective positions on the platform of the party made last minute moves to beat today’s deadline for the submission of their Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms.Accompanied by supporters, family members and some chieftains of the party, they waved to the crowd and reiterated their commitment to make life better for their people.Former Minister of Special Duties, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, who submitted his nomination forms, used the opportunity to clear the air on insinuations making the rounds that the party might be forced to settle for the North-West in its search for a presidential candidate.Represented by Director of Media, Kabiru Turaki Campaign Organisation, Sola Atere, the presidential hopeful ruled out any chance of backing out of the race, saying delegates would determine who get the party’s ticket.Other Presidential aspirants who submitted their nomination forms yesterday, were Senators Rabiu Kwankwaso and Datti Baba-Ahmed.Also speaking shortly after submitting nomination forms for Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, Senior Special Assistant (Special Duties), Abraham Kwanghngu, said his boss was ready to go into the governorship contest confidently.He berated those not comfortable with the governor’s decision to return to PDP, adding that Benue people are solidly behind Ortom’s bid to continue in office beyond 2019.He said: “Our constitution as a party does not even have room for automatic ticket but the governor has the first right of refusal but we are ready to go into contest with any other person that wants to go in.”