President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday alleged that some international collaborators were hiding in secret jurisdictions to encourage corruption.According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President spoke during a forum tagged, High-Level Roundtable on Corruption, Migration, Bridging Africa’s Infrastructural Gap for Sustainable Development at the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York.The forum was organised by the New Partnership for Africa Development/the African Peer Review Mechanism.Buhari said checking the menace of corruption would create major sources of funding for developmental programmes and projects for African economies.He expressed regret that huge amounts of funds were still being squirreled out of the continent.He said, “It is still worrisome considering that billions of dollars, great talents and professionals are continually drained out of the continent through various corrupt activities thus causing poor investment inflows, undermining the rule of law, stifling trade, worsening macro-economic conditions and escalating level of poverty in our countries.“These detestable practices are being perpetrated by some international collaborators hiding in secret jurisdictions.”Buhari, however, expressed delight that efforts are being made by African leaders to ensure greater transparency and accountability in government business, fostering regional integration as well as creating enabling environment for the youth.He added, “We must adopt laws, regulations and policies that encourage transparent financial transactions, youth and women’s empowerment programmes as well as establishing good infrastructural links among member states towards sanitising the continent of these ills.”He described the New Partnership for Africa’s Development as a strategic framework document designed for the “socio-economic development of Africa and a policy framework to address our economic and social challenges.”