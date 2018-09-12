Real Madrid midfielder, Luka Modric, has insisted individual awards are not as important as a successful team.Modric is on the three-man shortlist for FIFA’s The Best award for 2018.He is joined by former Los Blancos teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool ace, Mohamed Salah.Modric said that a successful team was more important than any individual prize.“For me, the important thing is the collective,” Modric was quoted by Express Sports.“Winning the prize is not what obsesses me the most.“If I do not win it, nothing happens.”