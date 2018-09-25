 FIBA Basketball World Cup: Nigeria’s D’Tigress defeat Argentina | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » FIBA Basketball World Cup: Nigeria’s D’Tigress defeat Argentina

Nigeria’s D’Tigress has won their second game in the FIBA Basketball World Cup going on in Spain.



At the end of the fourth quarter, D’Tigress won by 75 points against Argentina’s 70.

According to the D’Tigress Twitter handle, @DtigressNG, this feat makes Nigeria, the first ever African team to win two games in a single FIBA Basketball World Cup.

With their victory, they clinched the second spot in Group B.

They will now face Greece in the quarter-finals’ qualifications, and the winner of the match will face the United States of America.


