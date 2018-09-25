



Final score: 🇦🇷 70-75 🇳🇬 Nigeria win back-to-back games and clinch second spot in Group B!They will now face Greece in the #FIBAWWC Quarter-Final Qualifications, and the winner of that one gets to face the mighty USA in the Quarter-Finals...Final score: 🇦🇷 70-75 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/cxm23psTxr September 25, 2018

Nigeria’s D’Tigress has won their second game in the FIBA Basketball World Cup going on in Spain.At the end of the fourth quarter, D’Tigress won by 75 points against Argentina’s 70.According to the D’Tigress Twitter handle, @DtigressNG, this feat makes Nigeria, the first ever African team to win two games in a single FIBA Basketball World Cup.With their victory, they clinched the second spot in Group B.They will now face Greece in the quarter-finals’ qualifications, and the winner of the match will face the United States of America.