Fayemi said this in reaction to the report that Fayose forwarded an appropriation bill of N10 billion to the state house of assembly for approval, a month to the end of his administration.In a statement by Wole Olujujobi, media director of his campaign organisation, Fayemi said the action was worrisome and not in the interest of the state.He warned government officials and people of the state against being used by the governor for illegal acts.“The media report alleging that Fayose coerced the Ministry of Budget officials to make a demand backdated to Aug. 23, 2018 for a supplementary budget of N10billion a few days to the end of his administration is fraudulent and not in the interest of the state,” he said.“The governor’s covering note also backdated to August 30, 2018 for the legitimacy of such request was equally done with fraudulent intention.“It is worrisome that the alleged supplementary budget was presented to the Assembly Clerk for immediate approval without presenting it to Assembly members at the plenary to go through all parliamentary procedures in budget processing.“The latest development today, after the plot leaked on this fraudulent conduct, is that the budget is now before the House for a hush-hush debate for immediate approval.“We have warned government officials and Ekiti people in general against participating in illegal acts by the governor and this fraudulent supplementary budget is not an exception.“The incoming administration has a responsibility and commitment to the protection of Ekiti people from abuse by political leadership“This is our pact with Ekiti people and we will never shirk from this responsibility to ensure accountability and good governance for our people.”