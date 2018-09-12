Wole Olujobi, spokesman of Ekiti governor-elect Kayode Fayemi, says Ayodele Fayose, outgoing governor of the state, is not sincere about his letter to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).





In a letter addressed to Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the EFCC, Fayose said he would make himself available for questioning after handing over to Fayemi.





NigerianEye had reported that the EFCC is investigating Fayose and Feyisetan, his wife, on allegations of money laundering.





Reacting to the governor’s letter which is dated September 10, Olujobi said it is a decoy “to pull a surprise”.





The spokesman said Ekiti people are wise and would not be deceived by Fayose’s “ostrich game”.





“If you know Fayose very well, when Fayose greets you good morning, you can be sure that it is evening, maybe 7pm,” Fayemi’s spokesman said.





“When he makes any declarative statement, that people would have thought he means business, I am telling you it is another ploy by him to do otherwise.





“When he wanted to escape in 2016, he went round the whole capital city of Ado Ekiti, asking his supporters to meet him at Fajuyi area of the town for a rally, his supporters mobilized themselves to Fajuyi expecting Fayose. The next thing they heard was that Fayose had escaped inside the boot of his car.





“He hid inside the boot and escaped from Ado-Ekiti while his supporters that he called for a rally at Fajuyi area were anxiously waiting for him.





“So, we don’t believe he is sincere about the letter he wrote to the EFCC, its another kind of decoy to pull a surprise, a surprise that is fake.”