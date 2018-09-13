Lere Olayinka, the Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has claimed that the purported rift between Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, could be a “political marketing strategy”.





Olayinka wrote on his verified Twitter handle: “What if this Ambode/Tinubu matter is a Political Marketing Strategy?





“Just using my brain ni o. #Hissssssssh.”





Ambode’s quest to be re-elected for a second term may have run into troubled waters as 50 council chairmen loyal to Tinubu, his estranged godfather, have met and pledged their support for Jide Sanyaolu Sanwonolu, who is believed to be Tinubu’s preferred choice.





The council chairmen are the most influential grassroots mobilisers under the direct primary system adopted by APC, to pick governorship candidates.





In a video obtained by NigerianEye, all 57 local government chairmen signed up to support Sanwonolu.