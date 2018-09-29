Outgoing governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has reacted to the controversy surrounding the choice of Port Harcourt as the convention’s venue for Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.
Fayose spoke shortly after the National Executive Council meeting of the party on Friday in Abuja.
He said “We had a successful meeting and all grey issues were resolved.
“Most popular among these grey issues was the venue of our national convention and we have successfully resolved this. We have taken a position that the convention will hold at Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
“Beyond this, there were assurances of free, fair election and that the aspirants will accept the outcome of the result.”
Some aspirants had complained about the choice of Port Harcourt as the venue of the party’s national convention, claiming it had the potential of being hijacked by Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, who is believed to wield tremendous influence in the former ruling party.
However, the party hierarchy on Friday after its emergency NEC meeting insisted the convention would go on at the venue.
