Ayodele Fayose, Ekiti state governor, says he is not afraid of being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).





The anti-graft agency has asked the Nigeria customs service to place the outgoing governor on its watch list, saying he is likely to flee the country in a bid to evade investigation.





Fayose said the action of the EFCC is “petty” and described his investigation as “political”.





In a tweet on Sunday, the governor said the anti-graft agency should expect him after he hands over power on October 16, as he earlier promised.





He wrote: “@officialEFCC putting my name on watch list after notification of my coming is not only political but petty. I’m not among those who are afraid to face tomorrow. Nobody is God.





“They should expect me on October 16, 2018. I will remain in PDP not minding their intimidation.”





“Whatever they do, I will remain in PDP.”

The governor, speaking through Lere Olayinka, his spokesman, also asked the EFCC to stop acting irresponsibly over the matter.





“It is a further demonstration of the irresponsibility of the EFCC under Ibrahim Magu who is holding office as acting chairman illegally,” he said in a statement made available to TheCable.





“In Nigeria today, you are only a thief when you are against Buhari, those the EFCC accused of committing fraud in the past but are now members of the APC are now clean.





“The EFCC should not waste public fund, and stop acting irresponsible, the governor has written a letter to them saying that he will be in their office by October 16, and we received a response saying the governor should come on September 20th and we saw that as a show of lack of understanding of the constitution of Nigeria.





“As at today, the governor enjoys immunity against criminal prosecution and others.”





Fayose also accused the EFCC of planning to storm his residence “with about 300 to 400 policemen” and to subsequently allege that “billions of naira were recovered from the operation”.