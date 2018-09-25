Kayode Fayemi, governor-elect of Ekiti state, on Thursday led some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the residence of Iyiola Omisore, Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate in Osun state governorship election.





His visit comes 24 hours after that of Senate President Bukola Saraki.





The PDP and APC are wooing Omisore ahead of the governorship rerun scheduled for Thursday.





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Saturday’s election inconclusive.

Ademola Adeleke of the PDP had polled 254,699, while his closest challenger, Isiaka Oyetola of the APC had 254,345 votes.





With 128,049 votes, Omisore placed a distant third.





Although all the 48 political parties will partake in the exercise, the contest is between Adeleke and Oyetola, and Ife is a stronghold of Omisore.





More to follow…