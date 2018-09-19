Kayode Fayemi, governor-elect of Ekiti state, has set up a 37-member inauguration committee.





The former minister of solid minerals development will be sworn in as executive governor of the state on October 16.





The inauguration committee is expected to liaise with officials of the outgoing administration of Ayodele Fayose, relevant agencies and stakeholders for “proper coordination and execution” of a hitch-free ceremony.





Yinka Oyebode, special adviser on media to the governor-elect, said the committee comprises stalwarts of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state and Fayemi’s wife, Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi.





Other members are Biodun Oyebamji, Kemi Olaleye, Akin Osho, Yinka Oyebode, Funke Falodun, Ayodeji Ajayi, Tade Aluko, Akin Rotimi, Ayo Adegbite, O’seun Odewale, Hakeem Jamiu, Tolu Ibitola, Tajudeen Awe (rtd), Sola Salako-Ajulo and Bolaji Olagbaju.





Also on the list include Opeyemi Ogunsakin, Kola Amire, Kunle Dada, Sanmi Omiata, Tokunbo Adeparusi, Oluremi Ajayi, Mariam Ogunlade, Jaiye Opayemi, Gbenga Agbeyo, Folorunsho Olabode, Biodun Omoleye, Shittu Olajide, Biodun Fasakin, Teju Okuyiga, Oladapo Karounwi, Moni Afuye, Adekunle Adeniyi, Ebenezer Ogundana (rtd), Gbenga Atiba, Akeem Bello and Seyi Aiyeleso.





Fayemi, who contested on the APC platform in the Ekiti governorship election, defeated Kolapo Olusola, outgoing deputy governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).