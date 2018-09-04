Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has disclosed that he will report to the Inspector General of Police’s office today.





Fani-Kayode disclosed that he will report at the IGP’s office at 12noon Tuesday.





In a tweet, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain wrote: “I will report to the Inspector General of Police’s office at Force Headquarters in Abuja at 12.00 noon today in response to the invitation that they sent to me last week.





“The invitation indicated that they want to question me about one of my essays. The Lord is with us!”





Recall that the IGP had last week summoned him for clarification over an issue under investigation.





In a letter dated August 20, 2018, the Police asked the former Minister to appear before SP Usman Garba over ‘conspiracy, criminal defamation, inciting publication, injurious falsehood and conduct likely to cause breach of peace’.