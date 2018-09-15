Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to the resignation of Kemi Adeosun as the Minister of Finance





Adeosun had resigned her appointment on Friday.





Adeosun said she decided to take the exit door because of the allegations of forgery of her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate hanging around her neck.









Reacting to the development, Fani-Kayode commended Adeosun for ‘treading the path of honor by resigning.’





He tweeted, ”I commend Kemi Adeosun, the Former Minister of Finance, for courageously treading the path of honor by resigning.





”I was one of her harshest critics but the fact that she has stepped down impresses me. How I wish that Buhari himself would take a cue from her and step down as well.”