Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to a letter by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), instructing the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, to monitor and arrest Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, anytime he wants to run away from the country.





The agency had in a letter signed by its Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu and addressed to the Comptroller-General of Customs, urged the service to place the governor on the watch list and ensure he does not escape.





Fayose, who enjoys immunity from prosecution as a governor is set to appear before the EFCC on October 16 over allegation of money laundering, conspiracy, abuse of office, among others.





But, reacting, Fani-Kayode while stressing that Fayose had immunity as a governor until his tenure elapses, said the letter was ‘petty’





He tweeted, “I have never seen such pettiness in my entire life. As a sitting Governor, Ayo Fayose has full immunity and can travel to any country that he pleases until his tenure lapses.





“The Buhari administration is utterly shameless. No man is God and their time will soon be over.”