He also released a video which featured top Nigerian media personalities like IK Osadiowa, Big Brother Naija’s Tobi Bakre, Noble Igwe and others.WATCH VIDEO BELOWFalz, the self-professed president of the association, on Thursday, unveiled its code of conduct, website and social media handles in a broadcast.In the funny video posted on his Instagram page, Falz who is the son of human rights laywer, Femi Falana, revealed that the national anthem of the association was on the way.In the video, Falz said: "Honourable members of this association and beyond, our national anthem is on the way. I beckon on you to brace yourself because this one will be dirty. Secondly, we are not selling forms; our association membership is free. Beware of 419!"Thirdly, it is with a genuine regret and utter most concern that I need to announce concerning individuals of general public posting and representing the association as though they are part of this association. They are using us to deceive and obtain favour from girls. Authority hereby denies and rebukes them; we know nothing concerning this. If you wish to join this association feel free: www.sweetboysassociation.com."See his posts on social media.