Manchester United defender, Eric Bailly is prepared to quit the club and join Arsenal if he continues to be frozen out by Jose Mourinho.Bailly believes that Mourinho blames him for the embarrassing defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion, according to the Mirror.He had since played just two minutes after that 3-2 defeat.Bailly was signed from Villarreal in a £30milllion transfer with the expectation he could add some consistency to United’s defence.But, the Portuguese gaffer has changed his defence this season as he searches for the best centre-back partnership.The newspaper said that Bailly has now decided to join Arsenal in January.Tottenham are also tipped to move for the 24-year-old.Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino watched Bailly in action when he was still a La Liga player, and would be keen to bring him to Tottenham.Bailly’s exit could happen as soon as January if he continues to sit on the bench for United.While Victor Lindelof was recalled to the starting eleven against Burnley, Bailly has watched from the sidelines since the Brighton loss.Bailly has two years left on his current deal, but is concerned about falling down the pecking order at United.