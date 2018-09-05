VAR testing will take place simultaneously at all the 3pm kick-offs on September 15.
This is the day league chiefs will try to show they have the technological capacity, to deal with the workload posed on a busy Saturday schedule.
The games will be treated as a normal VAR game, but the assistants in the VAR hub will not have any communication with the on-field referee.
A Premier League source said referees have been encouraged by the use of the technology at three recent EFL Cup matches at Brighton, Fulham and Leicester.
