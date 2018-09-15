The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has promised to investigate the raid on the head office of Standard Chartered Bank in Lagos, saying the officers involved would be “subjected to internal disciplinary measures”.





Wilson Uwujaren, spokesman of the agency, disclosed this in a statement issued hours after the raid.





Some officials of the anti-graft agency stormed the bank on Friday but Uwujaren said those behind the operation acted without permission.





“Following repeated media inquiries regarding a purported raid on the head office of the Standard Chartered Bank today September 14, by Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, the Commission is constrained to state that there was no raid on the bank by its officers,” he said in a statement.





“The raid by operatives purportedly wearing the jackets of the Commission might have been the handiwork of errant officers who acted without authorization.





“The action is in flagrant violation of the standard operation procedures of the Commission as it is not the style of the EFCC to openly raid the offices of banks and other financial institutions.





“Officials of such institutions who are wanted by the commission, are usually invited for questioning after discreet investigation. Over the years, banks have been cooperative in releasing their officers to the Commission for questioning.





“The Commission will investigate the circumstances leading to this illegal raid by errant officers and those found culpable would be subjected to the internal disciplinary mechanism of the Commission.





“EFCC again reassures Nigerians that it is an agency which adheres strictly to the rule of law and will, as much as possible, avoid draconian measures in its fight against corruption.”





Uwujaren had earlier said that reports that Bola Adesola, managing director of the bank, was arrested were untrue.





The incident comes less than two weeks after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) indicted Standard Chartered alongside three other banks for allegedly issuing irregular certificates of capital importation (CCIs) on behalf of some offshore investors of MTN Nigeria Communications Limited.





The bank received the highest fine of N2.4 billion but it defended its action, insisting that no offence was committed.





Dayo Aderugbo, head, corporate affairs, brand and marketing, Standard Chartered Bank, said the institution did not enter into any illegal deal with MTN.