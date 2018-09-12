The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has declared four Rivers State government officials wanted.





The four officials identified as Fubara Siminayi, Harrisonba Bessi Princewill, Lekia V. Bukpor and Dagogo Rodderick Abere were declared wanted over a case of criminal conspiracy, money laundering, misappropriation of public funds and abuse of office to the tune of N117 billion.





The Anti-corruption agency disclosed this in a letter signed by its Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren.





The letter reads: “The public is hereby notified that the persons whose photographs appear in this alert are wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.





“Fubara Siminayi, Harrisonba Bessi Princewill, Lekia V. Bukpor and Dagogo Rodderick Abere, officials of the Rivers State Government, are wanted in a case of criminal conspiracy, money laundering, misappropriation of public funds and abuse of office to the tune of N117 billion (One hundred and seventeen billion Naira).





“The suspects, in their capacity as signatories to the Rivers State Government account, are alleged to have acted as proxies to several government officials and conspired, fraudulently withdrew and diverted the sum between 2015 and 2018.





“Fubara, Director of Finance of the Rivers State Government, is 43 years old and dark in complexion. His last known address isNo. 12 Endless Street, Elitor Woji Town, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.





“Harrisonba, a cashier, is 58 years old and dark in complexion. Her last known address is No. 34 Post Office Road, Woji, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.





“Lekia is 61 years old and dark in complexion. His last known address is Ministry of Finance, Block C, 1st Floor, Rivers State Secretariat Complex, Port Harcourt. ”





”Dagogo is 58 years old and dark in complexion. His last known address is Ministry of Finance, Block C, 1st Floor, Rivers State Secretariat Complex, Port Harcourt. The suspects hail from Rivers State.”