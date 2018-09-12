NUT in a communique issued in Benin by Pius Okhueleigbe and Moni Itua, said: “The State Wing Executive, SWEC, of the NUT, notes with dissatisfaction, the non- resolution by Edo State government of any of the issues that gave rise to the 21-day ultimatum.”
Edo teachers to commence indefinite strike, Friday
