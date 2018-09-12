A by the failure of the Edo State Government to meet its demands, the state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, has said that it will commence an indefinite strike on Friday.NUT in a communique issued in Benin by Pius Okhueleigbe and Moni Itua, said: “The State Wing Executive, SWEC, of the NUT, notes with dissatisfaction, the non- resolution by Edo State government of any of the issues that gave rise to the 21-day ultimatum.”