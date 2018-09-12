 Edo teachers to commence indefinite strike, Friday | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
A  by the failure of the Edo State Government to meet  its demands, the state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, has said that it will  commence an indefinite strike on Friday.


NUT in a communique issued in Benin  by Pius Okhueleigbe and Moni  Itua, said: “The State Wing Executive, SWEC, of the NUT, notes with dissatisfaction, the non- resolution by Edo State government of any of the issues that gave rise to the 21-day ultimatum.”

