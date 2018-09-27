Pictures of the governor sleeping at the conference have gone viral on the internet.Obaseki, reacting to the pictures that caught him sleeping, said he never portrayed himself as a machine.Obaseki said the several MOUs he entered had given way to final investment decisions for the Benin River Port, Benin Industrial Park and the Modular Refinery.Speaking through his Media Adviser, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, Obaseki dismissed the celebration of the pictures.He said he could experience fatigue and exhaustion, an indisputable fact of life, to which all humans are susceptible.Obaseki listed several world leaders like ex-United States President Bill Clinton; German Chancellor Angela Merkel; Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe; ex-United States President Barack Obama; his Economic Adviser, Larry Summers; Pope Benedict XVI; ex-British Prime Minister Gordon Brown; ex-Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, and ex-Austrian President Heinze Fischer, that have succumbed to fatigue at meetings.According to him, “our records of the number of jobs the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led government has created are intact and we are racing towards exceeding the 200,000 mark.“Scientists across the world agree that climate change and human activities account for flooding and other environmental challenges facing the world and Edo State is not insulated from these global trends. The Storm Water project is on course and on completion will mitigate the impact of these harsh global realities.“On infrastructure in schools, the technical requirements for the commencement of reconstruction and remodelling work has been done and work will begin soon.”