Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode on Thursday alleged that the Federal Government was behind the Synagogue Church of All Nation building collapse that left more than 116 persons dead on September 12, 2014.





The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain alleged that the Federal Government acted through the Department of State Services (DSS), the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Directorate of Military Intelligence and the Lagos State Government.





Fani-Kayode made the allegation in a series of tweets.





He wrote: the “church building was brought down by a remote-controlled device which was detonated by a drone”.





“Four years and one day ago, on September 12th 2014, 200 worshippers from all over the world were murdered at Prophet T.B. Joshua’s Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) when a church building was brought down by a remote-controlled device which was detonated by a drone.





“The truth about this heinous event has been kept from the Nigerian people and there has been a massive cover-up about what really transpired which involved the Federal Government, the DSS, the NIA, Military Intelligence and the Lagos State Government.





“Worse still,l they have all attempted to pass the buck. This event was one of the most evil and callous acts of terror in the history of our nation and one day, every single one of those behind it will be brought to justice.





“I honour those that died on that day and I commend the tremendous strength and fortitude that my friend and brother, Prophet T.B. Joshua and his SCOAN Church have shown over the last four years despite this devastating loss.





“I call on the Federal Government to seek international help and to open a new investigation on this matter with a view to bringing the real culprits to justice. May the Lord comfort the families of those that were killed, may He continue to strengthen Prophet T.B. Joshua and the SCOAN family and may He grant peace eternal to the souls of those that were so cruelly murdered on that evil day.”